Breaking News
Translate

Another Kenyan, Sharon Cherop emerges first female to finish Lagos City Marathon

On 10:06 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Another Kenyan, Sharon Cherop emerges first female to finish Lagos City Marathon
Sharon Cherop

Kenya’s Sharon Cherop emerged as the first female athlete to finish the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

Her compatriot, David Barmasai, earlier emerged winner of the male category of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos and ended at Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Kenya’s David Bamasai Tumo wins 2020 Lagos City Marathon

Both male and female 42km runners competed for the grand prize of $50,000 while the second and third place winners $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!