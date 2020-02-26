Shariah police arrests woman who marries two husbands in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A 37 years old woman, Hauwa Ali, who thought her sick husband was dead and decided to marry another man, has been arrested by the Hisbah Corps (Shariah police) in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, PRO, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge, who confirmed the development to Vanguard, said she was apprehended on Monday.

Fagge said the incident happened when the woman’s first husband, Bello Ibrahim, 45 years old, was critically ill and was taken to a village for treatment and so after waiting for some time she thought he was dead and proceeded to marry the second husband, Bala Abdulsalam, 40 years old.

“Bello Ibrahim is the first husband, who is the father of her six children. He fell critically ill and he was taken to a village for treatment. She thought he is dead after taking a long period.

“Meanwhile, they were living in their matrimonial home when she went ahead to marry another man, Bala Abdulsalam, 40 years old who claimed he paid a dowry of N20,000 to her.

“When Ibrahim (the first husband) recovered from the sickness, he was brought back to the house only to find that she was married to another man. She had three or four children for him.

“She claimed the first husband had divorced her but he denied divorcing her.

“There and then, they reported the case at the HISBAH office in Kumbotso where the case was later transferred to the head office in Kano.

“We have also transferred the case to the Court,” Fagge said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

