SGH Academy: Factory for Nigeria’s future soccer stars

SGH Sports Academy, was founded in 2010 at the Alimosho area of Lagos. In its search for talents that can be groomed and developed into the next global star, the academy promotes its core values and provide the right environment for nurturing of these talents.

Located at Egbeda Akowonjo, Alimosho area; it has created a platform to bolster the development of grassroots football in Lagos.

Catering for players between 3-18 years old, the academy has an overall aim to take young lads from cradle and expose them to the world of football with quality education and social responsibility. In 10 years of its existence, the academy has expanded to specific areas in Alimosho to better service the Nigerian market.

The academy has won many trophies with the most recent one tagged Segun Odegbami Wasimi summer soccer Championship held in 2019. There, SGH Academy won U10, U15 and senior category.

Spreading its tentacles abroad, the academy is currently in partnership with some notable football agents such as Alim Olumarou from Kigali, Rwanda, Love Kestelot from Brazil, and AbdulHakeem Akingbade with Serbian football league.

“My inspiration to this project started from my desire to take children out of the street; to become better persons in the nearest future. I feel football being a game I love with strong passion, so, I decided to have an academy, which I believe will cut across everywhere in Alimosho Federal constituency Lagos.

Alimosho being one of the largest local government areas in Nigeria, is a good place to begin this scouting game with” said Temitayo Bakare, Chairman of SGH Academy in Lagos.

With plans to expand across Nigeria, gathering the best players from around the country through their numerous scouting programs and try-outs, SGH Academy is making efforts towards altering Nigeria’s football landscape for the better. This is a unique opportunity for Nigerian youth to receive the methodology and values from coaches with one of the biggest grassroots football clubs in Nigeria.

There is a need to establish channels where undiscovered talents can be harnessed to highlight Nigeria as the football nation it is. Nigeria must create solid platforms to discover and train young talents while exposing the future stars to the business of football as a profession.

Recently, SGH Academy organised a scouting game at Alade stadium in Alimosho area of Lagos where three players were shortlisted by two of the aforementioned foreign agents. The names of the three shortlisted players are Ezekulie Martins, Ajayi Opeyemi, and Olanire Abiodun.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our reporter after the event described the exercise as well delivered.

One of the players who identified herself as Nwanchukwu Ada described the scouting game as one of its kind, urging the federal government to give more prominence to grassroots football.

Vanguard News

