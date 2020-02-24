Breaking News
Service Chiefs meet Buhari, Kyari in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the closed-door with President Buhari, the Service Chiefs went to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, where they also had another meeting.

The meetings came on the heels of the plethora of calls for the sack of the Service Chiefs as a result of the worsening security situation in the country.

Present at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the IGP Adamu.

