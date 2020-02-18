Septuagenarian, three others docked over alleged malicious damage of property

Kindly Share This Story:

Onozure Dania

A Septuagenarian, Nosiru Akolemobasi and three others were on Tuesday arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate Court, Igbosere, over alleged malicious damage of property and fence valued N 4,950,000.

Akolemobasi, 70, was arraigned alongside Otunba Gbenga Kuti (69), Jamiu Aro (66) and Sanni Yusuf (53) before Magistrate Mr. A. O.Alogba.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, were arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful and malicious damage and breach of peace by the police.

The prosecutor, Anthony Ihehime, told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired amongst themselves to commit the alleged offences.

Ihehime said the incident took place on December 21, 2019, along Kasolori Village, Itamaga, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He said the defendants willfully and maliciously damaged the fence and property of one Regular Keyoola family with a caterpillar.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendants damaged the fence and property of one Olajide Saheed valued N2,750,000.

“The defendants also damaged the fence and property of one Omotayo Festus Olaitan, valued N2.2million, with a caterpillar.

“They entered the land of Regular Keyoolu family and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.”

According to him, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 411,339 (1) and 53 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The counsel to the defendants Mr. Jude Ozemohya, urged the court to grant them bail in a very liberal term.

He said the defendants are responsible men in the society, adding that if granted bail, they would not jump bail.

