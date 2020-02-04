Senegal admits lack of means to evacuate citizens from Wuhan

Kindly Share This Story:

Senegal’s president has said the country lacks the means to evacuate 12 nationals from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan.

Macky Sall on Monday said even wealthy countries “had a lot of difficulties” evacuating their nationals, local media reported.

“This requires logistics that are totally outside of Senegal’s reach,” he added.

The central Chinese city has been locked down and 12 Senegalese students are stuck in the city, local media have reported.

The novel coronavirus strain has killed over 400 people in China to date and infected about 20,000.

The World Health Organization has also declared a global emergency as the virus has spread outside of China.

Sall said Senegal and other African countries lack the sophisticated medical infrastructure to evacuate their citizens, pointing to the charter flights, specialised medical personnel and quarantine facilities required.

Despite a growing economy, Senegal is a poor country where about 40 per cent of the population live on less than $1.90 (1.7 euros) a day, according to the World Bank.

“We have been able to send (financial) support, but the question of repatriation has been raised, and it is not simple,” Sall said.

