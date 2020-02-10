Senator Longjan impacted lives – Omo-agege

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege said Monday that the late Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau South who died on Sunday at a Turkish hospital in Abuja lived a productive life.

According to Omo- Agege, the late Senator represented the people of Plateau South Senatorial District with unalloyed faithfulness, was a loyal member of APC and a patriotic citizen to the very end,

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo- Agege who was reacting to the demise of the lawmaker expressed regret that the development was coming so soon after the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represented Imo North Senatorial District, in December last year.

Omo- Agege said, “We mourn the loss of the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Longjan; a loyal ally who represented his people with a strong commitment to APC’s populist ideology.

“I commiserate with members of Senator Longjan’s family and the good people of Plateau South Senatorial District over the transition of a highly experienced and very patriotic citizen.

“Senator Longjan climbed the political ladder by dint of hard work and conscientious representation, becoming Chief Of Staff at Government House, Jos from June 1, 2007 to May 29, 2011 and Deputy Governor of Plateau State from 29th May, 2011 to 29th May, 2015.

“In recognition of his nationalistic disposition, the Federal Government appointed him as Chairman of Board of Governors at the National Institute for Policy & Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos in 2019 and thereafter, his people elected him as Senator.

“I pray that God Almighty grant his soul eternal repose and comfort the family he left behind.”

The death of Senator Longjan who was also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism came two months after the death of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo South who died December 18, 2019.

Senator Longjan was elected in 2019 on the platform of the ruling APC.

Longjan who was also a member of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, replaced Senator Jeremiah Useni who did not return to the Senate because of his gubernatorial ambition in Plateau State.

