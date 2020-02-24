Senate to probe alleged sales of NPA employment Letter for N3m by FCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate has disclosed that it would soon begin probe of alleged sales of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) appointment letter for N3 million by Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja , Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ ah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna South who vowed to get to the root of the allegation, said that there was evidence of a man who bought

Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA job for N3 million from the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

Senator La’ah who noted that Committee has been inundated with under hand dealings that have been going on at the FCC, said, “Well, thank you for bringing the issue of job racketeering at the Federal Character Commission.

“The Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission has been investigating and we are doing everything possible to unravel those behind sales of jobs there.

“I got reports from different people on sales of jobs going on at the Federal Character Commission (FCC). Appointment into government offices for sales at the Federal Character Commission is real.

“Someone has forwarded to me a text which is in my phone that he purchased Nigeria Ports Authority job from the Federal Character Commission at N3 million.

“This is shocking. It makes my heart bleeds, I’m so sad and I am going to take drastic action in this case. If the Committee finds out this is what they have been doing, we are not going to take it lightly with them.

“No stone shall be left unturned in telling the whole country that the FCC is involved in job racketeering.

“There is high unemployment rate in Nigeria. People finished school and there is no job anywhere only to be busy selling jobs. Does it make sense?

” It’s an embarrassment to the society; it’s an embarrassment to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President had earlier made a statement that he wants to make everybody to enjoy his administration what ever it will take and hundreds of thousands of undergraduates will be given appointments.

“If the investigation we are doing confirms it to be true, we are not going to take it lightly. We are gradually closing in on them.

“What am still proving is an allegation. The Committee would do a detailed job and if it turns out to be true, we will take the appropriate sanction.”

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA), National Agency for Drugs and Food Administration (NAFDAC), Security Exchange Commission (SEC), Federal College of Education, Zaria on Mondayshunned investigation into their nominal rolls by Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: