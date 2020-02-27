Kindly Share This Story:

… Says Nigeria loses over N200billion yearly

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has begun the process of ending gas flaring in the Country, just as it said that Nigeria loses over N200 billion yearly to gas flaring.

Meanwhile, a Bill for an Act to prohibit Flaring of National Gas in Nigeria and for matters connected therewith, 2020( SB.174) sponsored by Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East has scaled second reading in the Senate.

In his lead Debate, Senator Akpan who noted that seeks to establish a timeline for the Minister of Petroleum to review the issue of gas flaring, said that the bill had become imperative with Nigeria losing over N217 billion annually as a result of gas flaring.

In her contribution, Senator Betty Apiafi said that Nigeria should have a specific date when gas flaring will be completely eradicated.

She said, “This is something the oil companies are not willing to stop. We should stop gas flaring and I think we should have a date when gas flaring will stop.”

Senator Sandy Onu, PDP, Cross Rivers Central, on his part said “the importance of this bill speaks for itself” and wondered why Nigeria still allow oil companies in the Niger Delta.

For Senator Ibikunle Amosu, APC, Ogun Central State said that he was worried about the health and environmental hazard to the people in the oil producing regions.

The bill was referred to the Senator James Manager, PDP, Delta South led Senate Committee on Gas to revert back in 4 weeks.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: