Senate President’s convoy rescues 5 accident victims in Delta State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The official convoy of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, saved the lives of five victims involved in a fatal auto crash along the Onicha-Ugbo – Asaba expressway.

In a statement by his Special Assistant, Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, the convoy arrived the accident scene in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State at about 5:30pm while on its way to Owerri in Imo State.

The statement read, “The accident victims who lay helpless and almost unconscious were rescued by gallant security personnel on the Senate President’s advance convoy led by the team Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olaniyan Mojeed.

“The victims who were occupants of a grey Toyota Sienna were hurriedly rescued and conveyed in the official ambulance attached to the Senate President to the Mother and Child hospital, Ubulu Okiti, along three Benin – Asaba expressway for urgent medical attention.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: