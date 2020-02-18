Senate moves to establish Nigerian Army University

Kindly Share This Story:

…As bill abolishes catchment area syndrome being adopted by conventional universities for the proposed institution

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has begun moves to establish Nigerian Army University, just as it is designed to abolish catchment area syndrome that is presently being adopted by conventional Universities if the proposed institution comes on board.

The Bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University which would be sited at Biu, Borno State, was read the first time yesterday on the floor of the Senate.

The Bill is sponsored by the former Senate Leader and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South.

According to the Bill titled, ” Nigerian Army University Biu( Est, etc) Bill, 2020( SB.331), the University shall be a training institution for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the areas of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation for military policy; logistics and strategy.

The further stressed that the University when established shall be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Education and shall through the National Universities Commission be responsible for approving and regulating all academic programmes run in University.

The University when approved would ensure quality compliance and provide funds for academic and research programmes, infrastructures and remunerations of employees.

The Bill read, “No person shall be required to satisfy requirements as to race, including ethnic grouping, sex, place of birth, family origin, religious or political persuasion, as a condition for becoming or continuing to be a student in the University.

​”No person shall be subjected to any disadvantage or accorded any advantage in relation to the University.”

According to the Bill, the​ University would be prevented from imposing any restriction on anybody on accounts of religious beliefs, just as the objectives of the University shall be among others, to provide facilities for learning and give instruction and training in such branches of knowledge as the University may desire in order to ensure that students obtain the advantage of a liberal education.

The Nigerian Army University also also aimed at promoting research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological situations.

The University will also stimulate, particularly through teaching and research, interest in and appreciation of military policy, logistics and strategy.

According to the bill, the University would encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in restricted fields of learning and human endeavour including entrepreneurship skills.

The document stated that the University “will also secure the diffusion of knowledge throughout Nigeria in general and the Nigerian Army in particular.

“The University shall have powers to offer courses of instruction, training and research in the advancement of knowledge for the production of middle and high-level manpower and other skilled personnel required in further development of Nigeria in particular and the world at large

“It will establish such faculties, institutes, schools, colleges, centres, extra-mural departments and other units of learning and research within the University as the University may from time to time deem necessary or desirable subject to the approval of the National Universities Commission, among others.”

