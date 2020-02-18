Kindly Share This Story:

…Account put at N2.9 billion

…Vows to Write the CG of Customs over his deliberate refusal to honour Invitations

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Tuesday lampooned the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris for his inability to provide the required documents ralating to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), account that is put at N2.9 billion.

The Accountant General was also unable to provide satisfactory response to why Nigeria’s share of funds dropped drastically from N200billiin to N165 billion in 2015.

The Accountant General of the Federation who appeared before the Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, Party, PDP, Edo South led Senate Committee on Public Accounts also came under fire for failing to produce necessary documents relating to Nigeria’s personnel cost in 2015.

Trouble started when the Committee on Public Accounts requested for the documents to assist it in its current probe of the queries raised by the Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine in his financial statements that indicted the Office of the Accountant General.

Ahmed Idris who was not present, was however represented by a Director in the Agency, Adiro Emmaneul, but was however unable to provide all the necessary documents pertaining to the IPPIS account put at N2.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committees, Senator Urhoghide has vowed that he will not hesitate to Write the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, Retd over his constant refusal to honour Invitation by the Senate, adding that his failure to come wpuld mean total acceptance of the position of the Accountant General of the Federation

Urhoghide said, “We are going to do a letter to the CG Customs that we are going to hold him responsible for the testimony given by the account-general. His deliberate refusal to appear, will take it that the accusations are correct and will are going to hold him responsible.”

The Committee has however given the Accountant General a leave of two weeks to tidy up his documents and make himself available to the panel.

Recall that last week the Accountant General had told the Senate Committee that the documents were available on-line and that his office could make them available bin demand.

But Tuesday, his representative returned empty handed but with an excuse that the Office of the Accountant General had requested the documents from the CBN.

On the query concerning the N596billiin Ecological Fund and why the fund was not invested to yeilded more money for Nigeria, the Accountant General’s explanation that it was against CBN policy to do so was not quite satisfactory to the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund in the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, Habiba Lawal explained that the fund in question does not belong to the Federal Government alone.

Lawal said, “Over the years, from 1984 to currently where we are the percentages in the ration given to the three tiers of government have changed but currently from 2004 till date, we have a sharing formula of federal government 1%, state government 0.72%, local government 0.60%.

“Totally, it is 2.32%. The 1.32% does not come to the ecological fund office, it is shared directly at FAAC every month. We don’t know the amount. The only thing the ecological fund office knows is what is in 1% accruable to the federal government, of which our office is part of.

“Within the one percent meant for the federal government, the act setting up NEMA, gives them 20% of the accruable of monthly basis from the ecological fund to NEMA to discharge it’s functions in addition to whatever appropriation they are given from the national assembly.

“Also, the National Agency for the great green wall also had an act that gives them 15% of federal share from the ecological fund.

“The third layer which is new is the North East Development Commission which will start taking from the month of January and they will take 10% of the federal government share of the ecological fund.

“So the federal government 1% share, this is what happens to it and it is not housed in the ecological fund office, but in the CBN under the custody of the office of the Account General Federation or if I may say under the office of the Minister of Finance.

“So what comes to the Ecological fund office in SGF’s office is the fund meant for the specific projects the President has approved. So if the President says the road from that door to that door should be done by the office of the ecological fund at the cost of N10.

READ ALSO:

“That approval is what I will send to the Minister of finance who will process and send to the Account General of the Federation and then the SGF’s Ecological Fund account in CBN also will then be credited with the project funds.

“The Ecological Fund Office cannot answer for the whole Federation funds because it is not in our custody and our job is to implement these projects.”

Following its inability to do anything substantial, the Senate had no other option than to adjourn the meeting.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: