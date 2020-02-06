JUST IN: Senate inaugurates 56-member Constitution Review Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has inaugurated a 56-member Constitution Review Committee.

The Constitution Review committee set up on Thursday is expected to be headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The committee, inaugurated during plenary consists of all the eight principal officers, one Senator each from the 36 States and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

Members of the committee including the principal officers who will serve as the steering committee are Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

Other members include former Deputy Senate President, who chaired the committee in the Eighth Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Smart Adeyemi, Danjuma Goje, James Manager and five female Senators namely Stella Oduah, Oluremi Tinubu, Biodun Olujimi, Uche Ekwuenife, and Aisha Dahiru.

Vanguard Nigeria News

