Senate in mourning mood over Longjan, Uwajumogu, suspends plenary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Tuesday suspended all parliamentary activities, both at Plenary and at the levels of Committees.

Prior to adjournment Tuesday, the Senate sat for just five minutes from 10:55 to 11:00 am as a result of the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau who died at the Turkish Hospital Abuja on Sunday.

The Upper Legislative Chamber has also today Wednesday, February 12, 2020, for valedictory session in honour of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who died on 17th of December, 2019.

The adjournment was sequel to a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North.

The Senate Leader in the motion cited Order 43 of the Senate’s Standing rules which has to do with personal explanation and said: ” With shock on my shoulder, I rise to formally announce the demise of one of us, Senator Ignatius Longjan who represented Plateau South Senatorial District until his death in Abuja here on Sunday after a brief illness.

“I therefore in line with our convention, move for a one minute silence in honour of the departed soul and adjourn plenary till tomorrow as well as cancel all other legislative business earlier slated for today “.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South, seconded the motion and voted for by all Senators when putting to a voice vote by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the session.

Omo-Agege in his remarks before the adjournment, urged Senators to attend the Wednesday session in White or Black attire.

According to him, while white is to signify celebration of life for Uwajumogu, black will symbolise mourning of his departed soul.

He said, “Longjan ‘s death is one too many in considering its closeness to that of Senator Uwajumogu who died less than two months ago.

” He was an amiable gentleman who rendered selfless service to his people in various capacities like Deputy Governor of Plateau State and lately Senator who diligently represented the people of Plateau South Senatorial District.

” We are going to miss, the people of Plateau will miss him and of course, Nigerians will miss him.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: