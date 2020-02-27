Secondary School students destroy vehicles during fracas in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Students of IMG and Oke Bola Comprehensive High School Wednesday threw caution to the wind as they engaged in a bloody clash which left many of them injured.

According to information gathered, dangerous weapons like a cutlass, knife, Axe were freely used while the fracas lasted.

An unconfirmed report had it that one of them was killed.

Also several cars parked by the roadside were damaged by the rampaging students.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi while confirming the incident said, “The clash was between two schools in Oke Ado and the police swift response led to the arrest of 10 students.

He also added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu had ordered that the Area Commander in Iyaganku should ensure that the matter did not escalate.

