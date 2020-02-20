Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The South-East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, Wednesday, said it would support and encourage the government in providing all forms of capacity building towards economic empowerment for the Small Scale Enterprises, SMEs.

It also said it would facilitate mutual collaboration to boost trade fair, starting with the forthcoming 31st Enugu International Trade Fair, just as it will attract more international trade missions for the benefit of members.

This was disclosed by the newly-inaugurated President of SECCIMA, Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi, Wednesday in Nnewi, during his inauguration at Anaedo Hall, Nnewi, Anambra State.

On strategic partnership for policy advocacy, Ngonadi said SECCIMA would always acknowledge and hope to consolidate on the existing partnership between SECCIMA and Department For International Development, DFID, South-East Governors Forum, foreign embassies and some federal and state Ministries Departments and Agencies.

Earlier in his welcome address, the immediate past President of SECCIMA, Ide Udeagbala, said SECCIMA had resolved to render supportive and collaborative hands to the five South-East State governments through the SEGF, to provide the solution to the identified challenges.

In his speech, Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, who represented the state governor, Chief Dave Umahi, said Ebonyi State government honoured the event because SECCIMA must be encouraged to reposition businesses in the South-East.

Vanguard

