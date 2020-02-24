Scientists, others to meet in Uganda April over global health challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

Scientists, researchers and government representatives from across the world are scheduled to gather in Uganda in April to discuss measures to combat global health challenges.

Charles Ibingira, the Head of College of Health Sciences, Makerere University, Kampala,

said on Monday that the delegates would convene on Uganda in April to among others discuss global health security.

The threat to global health by infectious diseases remains significant today, with emerging and re-emerging epidemics, according to Ibingira.

He said solutions to increasing reports of drug-resistant pathogens, threats of Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) among others need to be devised.

“NCDs continue to be the leading cause of death globally. In Africa by 2025, NCDs will be responsible for 70-80 per cent of all deaths, NCD is stretching the already limited resources,” he said.

He noted that early action is essential to stem the tide.

This will be the first time ever this global event is hosted in Africa and has been dubbed “Africa Regional World Health Summit”, according to Ibingira.

Makerere University, Uganda’s top university and also one of Africa’s top research universities was in 2018, elected to host the annual meeting by the M8 Alliance Assembly, a network of 28 leading health academic institutions globally.

