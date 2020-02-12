School of Health Infomation management matriculates  85

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kehinde Oladimeji

The School of Health Information Management has admitted 85 student’s for Higher National Diploma and National Diploma degrees at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

The Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo who spoke at the opening of the ceremony, said 44 were admitted for HND, while 41 were for ND for the 2019/2020 academic session.

In the view of the Acting Head of the School of Health Information Management, LUTH, Mr. Gigado Samson, Health Information Management ensures that health is duly attended to by providing solutions to ailments in the hospital environment.

He advised the students to be focused and desist from cultism and other related crimes, saying they should be good ambassadors to LUTH.

Speaking on Lassa fever Wasiu urged members of the public to keep a clean environment and he mentioned that they haven’t gotten any case of Lassa fever currently but their doctors are equipped to take care of any Lassa fever patient.

Aina Damilola N.D student expressed her gratitude to the school Management for the admission and she said:” I am expecting to finish well with good success”.

In the same vein H.N.D students, Makinde Joshua explained how he took JAMB twice before gaining admission and he said: ” it was hard gaining admission”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: