Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Bostaji dies

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Bostaji is dead.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, which announced this in a statement on Tuesday, said that the envoy died in his sleep.

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the Will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of his Excellency, the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji,” the mission said.

It said that his body was taken to Turkish hospital Abuja where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Bostaji received his bachelor’s degree in social sciences in 1985 from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah.

He also obtained a higher diploma in diplomatic studies in 1988 from the Diplomatic Studies Institute in Riyadh.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

