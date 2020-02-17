Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS at Adeniji Adele Road Lagos Island, Lagos, has arrested 3 suspects for kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and threat to life. Acting on a petition, the Federal SARS team led by ASP Lawal Salihu arrested the suspects in the Badore area of Lagos. The suspects are currently being investigated.
The commissioner of SARS has since directed the command to intensify patrols, as well as “, stop and search operations,’’.
According to him, “stop and search’’ operations remains one of the means of foiling crimes in society. He also said the police had taken the war against crime to criminals in their hideouts. Lawal Salihu, who said the 3 suspects will be thoroughly investigated, gave an assurance that they may be arraigned after investigations were concluded.
