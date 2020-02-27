Saraki's aide, Hon Duntoye, lead others to join APC in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Aide of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and his former Commissioner for Information when he was the governor in Kwara State, Comrade Ben Duntoye, on Thursday led hundreds of his teeming supporters in the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The event, which took place at Okerimi Oro in Irepodun Local Government Council Area of the state, was attended by the leaders of the APC in the state.

Among those in attendance to receive them into the party include the Kwara South Senatorial Chairman of APC, Hon. Olayemi Olabanji, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Princess Bukola Babalola, members of the House of Assembly representing Irepodun Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Tayo Awodiji and Hon.Owolabi Olatunde Rasaq representing Share/Oke Ode Constituency among others.

Addressing the crowd at the event, Comrade Ben Duntoye said that, “Ordinarily, we are not people who jump from one party to another but after a critical review of this administration and with the obvious steady growth and development being experienced from this progressive and people-oriented administration, we are left with no other choice than to dump the PDP for APC in the state so as to join hands with the state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq to move the state forward in the interest of Kwarans. Our ideology has always been Kwara first.”

He added that, “there is no controversy that the style of Governor AdulRazaq administration is less talk but characterised with plenty work which Kwarans appreciate”.

Duntoye who was a former President, of the Pan African Youth Union, added that, “the APC as a party has brought a new paradigm shift in the Governance of the state which hitherto has endeared many residents of the state from road infrastructure, education, health and a lot of other initiatives that will take Kwara State to the next level.”

Duntoye stressed that “Governor Abdulrasaq’s sterling leadership qualities being exhibited since he assumed office is worth of commendation and this has prompted him to put a programme that would go a long way to bring a lease of life to the people of the state and also to reduce unemployment among youths, the aged, women through its Social Investment Programme bill recently passed into law by the state house of assembly.”

He promised the leadership of his new party, loyalty and positive contributions that would move the APC and the progressives forward.

He added that the governor will use his wealth of experience in the private sector to bring his local and international contacts to open up the state by introducing initiatives that will attract foreign direct investment and funding to the State.

Also, addressing the gathering, the Kwara South senatorial chairman of the party, Hon Olaniyi Olabanji described Comrade Duntoye and other decampees as great political asset to the State, advising them to work more for the upliftment of the party in the state.

He also called on them to see the party as their home by always striving harder to be part of the success story of the party.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Princess Babalola commended Duntoye and others for taking the stand to dump PDP for APC in the state.

She called on them to be up and doing so as to ensure the growth of the party in the state.

Babalola enumerated various ongoing projects of the governor across the 16 local government areas, and assured that the present administration would continue to embark on more meaningful developmental projects that would add value to the socio-economic growth of the state.

