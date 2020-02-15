Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi – Sapele

The chairman of Sapele Local Government Council, Hon Eugene Inoaghan has inaugurated an advisory committee to assist the local government with the initiation of policies that will move the local government forward.

Speaking at the event, the chairman said the advisory committee is expected to, among other things, to define a road map for the administration for proper governance to enable it leave a footprint for the people of Sapele local government area.

He said the Committee will also point out other areas where this administration is not doing well in other to gear both human and material resources for the overall development of the local government and for the people to gain the dividends of democracy which is a Cardinal point of this present administration.

Inoaghan also noted that members were carefully selected from strategic sectors of the economy, adding that the advisory committee would bring the local government the needed march towards making Sapele a better place economically.

The Committee, which comprised of seasoned politicians, clergymen, legal luminaries as well as Community leaders and private sector industrialists, will be chaired by the former Secretary of Delta State under Chief James Ibori, Engineer James Eruero, with the Episcopal Vicar/Dean and Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sapele, Very Rev. Fr. Christopher Ekabo.

Other members include Hon Friday Ighumu as Assistant Secretary, Barrister Chief Hudson Orhoro, Barr Mike Igbune, Hon Mrs Margaret Unukegwo, Chief Titus Ezewuzie, the Eze Ndigbo of Sapele, Rev Ajayi Abayomi, Hon Chief Joe Egigba, Chief Goddy Okpako, Arch Bishop Oghenero Palmer, and Mr Henry Emayomi, all committee members.

