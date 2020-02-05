Sanwo-Olu charges newly- recruited LASTMA officers to shun corruption

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday warned the newly recruited officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on corruption and uncivilised conducts.

The governor gave the warning during passing out parade of the 1,017 newly recruited LASTMA officers in Lagos.

He urged the officers to carry out their operations with a high sense of commitment, dedication, and integrity to ensure a free flow of traffic in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our administration’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption in any form.

“Corruption is not limited to extortion or financial inducement. Indiscipline in office and harassment of citizens will also be frowned at.

“Any unnecessary action that is taken against the citizens will also not be encouraged. So, let us be civil, let us be firm and be decisive.

“Do not leave any room for the public to doubt your integrity, your honesty and your commitment to traffic management.”

He said the government would be monitoring the new cadet officers to become the new face of a better, reformed and ready to work LASTMA officers in the state.

The governor added: “I am very proud that we all are witnessing the passing out parade of the 1,017 members of the Course 10 of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

“This is an encouraging reminder of the progress Lagos has made in the journey towards resolving vehicular traffic management in the state.

” I urge you, therefore, to see your recruitment as an opportunity to serve and contribute to the economic development of Lagos.

“You must be able to see a clear connection between the work you do on a daily basis and the economic productivity and prosperity of Lagosians.

“When you successfully ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce travel time, what you are doing is ensuring that valuable hours that would have been lost in traffic jams is redirected to productive work.” (NAN)

