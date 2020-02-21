Breaking News
Sales rep in court for allegedly stealing textbooks worth N3.9m

3 men in court for allegedly damaging economic trees worth N2mA 42 -year-old sales representative, Stephen Ulok, who allegedly stole textbooks worth N3.9 million from his employer, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Utok is charged with theft. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between March 2018 and February 2020 in Illupeju, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant stole the books belonging to West African Book Publishing Ltd.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendant, who is the company’s sales representative in Kaduna, obtained different textbooks and failed to remit the money.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7)and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate B.O Osumsanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case untill May 4 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

