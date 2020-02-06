Safety of pension fund, our priority — Labour

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it’s a matter of life, death

By Victor Young

The issue of pension is very emotive and has remained a sensitive discourse over the years because every worker today is a potential pensioner tomorrow. In this chat, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, speaks to Pension and You on some burning issues in the nation’s pension sector. Excerpts

States and CPS

The states are at Liberty. The issue of the contributory pension is not mandatory. Today one of the best pension schemes in Nigeria is from Jigawa State, it is not contributory. Jigawa State has a scheme where through the defined benefit scheme system the state is catering for its pensioners. It is not mandatory; it is just for you to look at the best option, to pay the pensioners as at when due.

In some states, they have the defined benefit scheme, although there are lots of challenges. But also, even where you have the contributory pension, we have situations where the contributions of workers are being deducted, yet the states have not been able to pay their counterparts fund. Therefore, the process has failed.

“I know one, two or three states in such a situation. They deducted the money from the workers, the money is nowhere to be found, yet they could not refund it to the workers.

That is not the situation we want. We want a situation where any of the schemes you have so chosen, whether the contributory pension or the defined benefit or the pay as you go, it must be funded and pensioners should be able to get their pay as at when due.

Any scheme that is not working certainly cannot get the support of workers or NLC. That is what we are looking at, not to go into a scheme and at the end of the day, the scheme is not funded. That means we are back to square one or back to the same problem.

Fund for infrastructure

“We are aware there is a move from the economic council, it was discussed that they should look at the possibility of accessing the pension fund to fund infrastructure. The pension money does not belong to the government, but to workers that they are contributing now for their retirement life. Or pensioners that are retired and are receiving pensions.

Therefore, the major stakeholders in the issue of the current contributory pension are the workers, not the governors that are not contributing or other parties to that money. I can tell you that under the National Pension Commission, PenCom, which we have stakeholders on the board, although the board has not been constituted for the past five years; we do not know for what reasons, which is also part of the problem.

It is expected that any guideline that is coming up to regulate the issue of pension, especially the contributory pension will have the input of workers, will have the input of social partners such as the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, which is the employers’ Organisation, NLC, the pensioners’ union; and also, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC. These are statutory members of the board of PenCom.

History of the scheme

“You remember the history of how the contributory pension scheme evolved from the defined benefit scheme. NLC particularly played a major role. I remember it was when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the president of the congress that the reformed was done.

We went to many countries. The model we copied is contributory. In that respect, the money; both the contribution of the employer and the contribution of the worker belongs to the worker. Therefore, the last say on the issue of pension money is the worker. We have other schemes where the government contributes 100 per we are not referring to those schemes.

Like in Saudi Arabia, the government contributes 100 per cent in such a case, you could talk of all of these. But not the contributory pension scheme where the whole money belongs to the workers.

No consultation

I think it is just an idea on the table. We have not been consulted. The money is not actually in the custody of the Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs . Even the PFAs cannot access it. We have Pension Fund Custodians, PFCs, we have PFAs and we have the regulator.

In this case, there is a separation of responsibilities. PenCom is the regulator, PFCs, are different banks and the money is in the central bank. PFAs are the administrators. The PFAs cannot access the money.

The money we are aware of is being invested in line with the guideline of PenCom, in ventures where there is less risk; and where the risk is less than zero point five per cent. And also in ventures that can yield interest to the worker.

Those guidelines are guidelines that had been discussed with the stakeholders and agreed. The money even if borrowed, is not borrowed directly from PenCom or PFAs, no. Because they are in commercial banks, they can borrow from the commercial banks at the prevailing interest rate in which case, the interest also goes to the worker.

FG can’t dip hands into the fund

The federal government cannot just dip its hands into the pension contributions, because it is not its money but, workers’. The federal government can only have access through some Treasury instruments like the Treasury bill which is allowed by the law and other financial instruments that can be used to borrow money.

The instrument you can use to borrow from commercial banks, you can also use to borrow that money to build infrastructure.

The safety of the fund, first and foremost, is paramount to us. If you say you want to borrow the money to build infrastructure if the infrastructure fails, who pays?

We want to put everybody on notice that any day the pension money is accessed without the input of the workers and other stakeholders, certainly, we are going to respond in a broader way. I can tell you that this subject matter we are aware and we are discussing it on the organised labour basis.

We learned it was a recommendation that came up from National Economic Council, NEC, meeting. We gathered that the governors suggested the possibility of accessing the pension fund to build infrastructure. Up till now, nobody has consulted us.

Board not constituted

“I want to use this medium to say that one of the reasons we insisted that the board should be a pension commission in this situation. We never envisaged and even the law never envisaged that the board would be dissolved for five years and not constituted.

It is not proper and we want to use this medium to make it clear that it is a major Labour market institution and there is no country in the world that has a situation like this where the major stakeholders that own the money are not in the board because the board has been dissolved in last five years. Whatever reason, it is not justifiable. It is a major issue. We are up and doing.

The issue of pension to a worker is like life and death. We will not give a reason or notice where we feel the pension fund is not safe. I repeat we will not give any reason or any notice for an action to be taken because it is a matter of life and death.

A matter of life and death

“It is a subject matter that is already on our agenda. We are going to meet at the level of organized labour to look at what decision was taken by the NEC and how to prepare our position for any eventuality.

I can assure you that labour is always ready to ensure that the pension money is safe because it is not government money. The money belongs to the workers who are now working who one day will be pensioners as well as pensioners who had contributed before they retired.

Therefore everything about the money, any say about the money, the workers should have the last say, not any other person.

“In many other jurisdictions, unions manage this money. I can give you the example of Canada. Canada today has the largest trade union savings in terms of funds. One is the teachers’ savings; it is in trillions of dollars and the same also with the local government funds.

They have used the workers’ pension fund of Canada to acquire the entire power plant of Sweden that was privatized. That is to tell you how the money is being managed. It is our money, our eye and everything about us will be used to follow up on the money.

We will not allow anybody to dip his hands into the money. It will be a recipe for chaos, a recipe for confusion and recipe for a process that would have a disastrous end.”

