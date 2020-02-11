Safer Internet: Google announce $1m Pan-African fund for innovation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu & Emmanuel Elebeke

At an event held in Abuja marking the 16th annual Safer Internet Day today, Leading internet search engine, Google has announced the launch of a $1 million pan-African called Google.org Fund to support innovative ideas around privacy, trust and the safety of families online across sub-Saharan Africa.

The fund will look to support initiatives across SSA and be administered by a trusted partner. Details of how to apply, deadlines and criteria will be made available in due course.

Announcing the fund was announced at an event organised by Google to mark the 16th annual Safer Internet Day in Abua, the head of brand & reputation at Google Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde pledged Google’s commitment to safer internet for Nigerian children.

According to him, the fund will be administered by a third-party partner on behalf of Google.org, and we will be sharing details on application criteria and deadlines soon.

‘‘Google is committed to a safe internet for children, as well as the empowerment of organisations who share this commitment.

Similarly, the company also announce its landmark child online safety programme, Be Internet Awesome in the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa today and Kenya on the 13th of February.

The programme seeks to help minors explore the internet safely and confidently.

“We are excited to strengthen the work we have been doing with parents and children in the field of online safety in Nigeria.

“In addition to Family Link, which allows parents to help their families develop healthy digital habits,’’ said Aderemi Makinde.

Google had exactly one year ago launched Password Checkup to empower users to check and strengthen online security settings for their Google Accounts.

Be Internet Awesome teaches kids important skills for surfing the internet, like how to recognise potential online scams, using the internet securely and safeguarding valuable information, how to identify and refrain from cyberbullying, as well as what to do when encountering questionable content on the internet.

Policy & Government Relations Manager, Google Nigeria comments, Seember Nyager,

Said: “Beyond our own products, we also want to help kids learn how to be safer, more confident explorers of the online world. Today, we joined with the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to hold SID events in 36 States towards empowering teachers, parents and younger children to better understand and navigate the Web with confidence.”

“Safer Internet Day brings schools, parents, teachers and industry together to make sure children have the power, information and resilience they need to make safe and informed choices online. This year, we are particularly pleased that with the support of Google and the Government we have been able to infuse online safety courses into the Nigerian school curriculum. This will teach children the practical and emotional skills they need as they navigate their way through the digital world,” said CEO, PPDC, Nkemdilim Ilo.

In his own remarks, DG, NOA, Dr Garba Abari, said, “SID provides a great opportunity to promote internet safety across a range of audiences and is an event which we strongly support. We are really glad to be collaborating with Google and our reliable partners, PPDC, to launch “The Digital Parenting Initiative” a program aimed at educating guardians, teachers and families on online tools that bring families together to learn, have fun and be safe online.”

With the programme, Nigerian children can now learn how to make smart decisions and protect themselves when surfing the internet.

