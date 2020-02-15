Sadio Mane’s goal gives Liverpool hard-earned win against Norwich

Kindly Share This Story:

Sadio Mane’s inch-perfect finish was the difference as Norwich fancied their chances against potential winners Liverpool.

Mane’s goal, his 100th for English clubs (75 for Liverpool, 25 for Southampton), proved very vital, with the home side, Norwich, giving their fans a good show.

Norwich had the clearer chance of the two sides in the first half as world best goalkeeper, Alison Becker, miraculously saved a potential tap in.

Liverpool struggled but looked intentional in their build-up as they managed to trouble the Norwich defence a couple of times.

Mane, who just recovered from injury, spared Liverpool’s blushes with a clinical finish with only some minutes left to play.

With that win, Liverpool have increased the margin at the top and are now certain to play in next year’s Champions League.

Vanguard

