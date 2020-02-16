Sack Oshiomhole or watch him destroy your party, CNPP advises APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to sack the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole with immediate effect.

CNPP said doing so was imperative because Oshiomhole’s activities and antics were capable of destroying the APC and democracy in Nigeria

In a statement issued and signed by the Secretary-General of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu said nothing could harm the APC as a party more than Oshiomhole’s kind of leadership.

They were apparently,reacting to the threat by Oshiomhole that no person was to be sworn in as Bayelsa State Governor despite a judgment delivered by the highest court in the country.

“A person whose character is inconsistent, worsen by obvious feelings of insecurity and impulsivity, will spell doom for the APC,” they said.

“This can be explained by several impulsive decisions the APC National Chairman have made, especially in order to save face in his obvious attempt to act more confidently and in control than he really is.”

“Nothing can harm the APC as a party more than this kind of leadership. It is clear that the loss of Zamfara, Rivers and now Bayelsa state are not too good testimonies of his leadership as it portrays the party as lacking in internal democracy, which is not a good example to all other political parties. ”

“It is observable that Nigerians are gradually getting fed up with the many political comedies ascribed to Adams Oshiomhole since he ascended the leadership seat of APC and the party will pay dearly for it in the nearest future if his unguarded utterances continues unbridled by the elders of his party.”

“We cannot forget his infamous call on corrupt politicians to join his party for their “sins” to be forgiven. We seriously believe that Adams Oshiomhole’s utterances have become a threat to Nigerian democracy and a show of absolute disregard to due process and a tendency to incite the people against democratic institutions and organs of government just to have his way.

“As an organisation whose interest transcends party affiliations, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari and relevant organs of his party to restrain the APC national chairman before he does more incalculable damage to the ruling party and our hard-earned democracy,” they explained .

