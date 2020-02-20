Sack of service chiefs’ll destabilise Nigeria, group claims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- Amid growing calls for the sack of service chiefs following worsening insecurity in the country, some groups of civil society organisations have throwing weight behind the Presidency’s decision to retain the military chiefs.

The groups which came under the umbrella of Conference of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development,held a rally,Thursday,in Abuja in support of the retention of security officers.

The rally came few days after the Presidency alleged of plans by some persons and political parties to sponsor rallies against the service chiefs,warning against the development.

The coalition which held rally in support of the retention of the service chiefs claimed that relieving them of their responsibilities at the moment would throw Nigeria into crisis.

Conveners of the rally, Mike Msuaan and Adamu Kabir Matazu,speaking to reporters,said the calls for the military’s ouster were inimical to the peace and unity of the country, insisting that the calls were capable of destabilising the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the the assembly comprising of over 100 groups, Hon. Mike Msuaan argued that it was shameful that the opposition political parties that should know are the ones calling for change of guard when much has been achieved in the fight against insurgency and criminality generally.

He said: “We as patriots cannot continue to look the other way and allow political parties continue to play politics with lives and unity of our dear nation. We are all witnesses to what the security situation was and what it is now. While we are not completely satisfied with the situation at the moment, we are also not unmindful of the gains made through the contributions of the current service chiefs in destroying Boko Haram and other sinister networks that pose threat to the security of Nigeria.

“While it is their right to air their opinion on the war against insurgency, we urge her to be patriotic, as there will be no country for anyone to play politics if this insurgency is allowed to thrive unchallenged.”

The group further explained that it has taken the responsibility to speak out realising that many innocent Nigerians were falling to the antics of those calling for the sack of service chiefs for the pecuniary reasons.

Continuing, the group claimed that it has identified individuals and groups trying to make political capital of the security situation by sponsoring calls for the sack of service chiefs and fueling crises pledged to reveal identities of such individuals and group if they fail to stop forthwith.

“We advice all security chiefs not to be distracted by the handiwork of mischief makers but rather focus all attention on the good work they are doing to make Nigeria better and safer for all”, the group noted.

