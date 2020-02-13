S-West govs, IGP meet in Lagos over Amotekun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, South West Governors Forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akerodolu on Thursday, said, governors of the South West will ensure that they give what it takes for the security of lives and properties in the region through community policing, code-named “Operation Amotekun.”

Akeredolu gave the assurance in his remarks at the on-going South West Governors, the Inspector General of Police and other Stakeholders Summit on Community Policing taking place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said “It is time to face the truth which is community policing because of the peculiarity of every state, adding that this is what is done in advanced countries and it is time to embrace it because of numerous security challenges which has overstretched the conventional police.

“This is something of great importance to all of us, something we can not pretend about, we must be honest with ourselves, all of us agree that we are facing security challenges, the National Assembly, the President, nobody is happy with the way things are going, we must have a rethink about central police, there is too much on the IG’s table”, Aketedolu said.

Dignitaries at the summit which has gone into a private session as at the time of filling this report includes: Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Ondo States, Rotimi Akeredolu, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states are represented by their deputy governors, Engr, Rauf Olaniyan, Engr. (Mrs) Noimot Oyedele, Mr. Benedict Alabi and Mrs. Bisi Egbeyemi.

Also present are: the Inspector General of Police, Mohamned Adamu, all the Commissioners of Police from the six South West states, other security outfits in Lagos state, Commissioners for Justice/Attorney-Generals from the South West states, Royal fathers, Community Development Committee representatives and others.

