RVSG lauds Eminentville Schools on high standards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government has lauded Port Harcourt private learning hub, Eminentville Schools, for keeping high standards in operation of its nursery, primary and secondary schools.

Rivers Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku expressed the recognition weekend as Special Guest at the 2020 edition of Eminentville’s Festival of Sports at the school’s grounds.

Ebeku who took the ceremonial salute during the event’s match past urged the school to maintain “her high standards in academics and due attention to sports and physical development of the pupils and students”.

The Sports Festival featured standard track and field events including 100m, 4 x 400m, 800m, high jump, discus, shot put, sack race amongst others with Defending Champions, Sapphire House retaining status as overall winners at the end of proceedings with 749 points.

Dr. Eliphaletphebe Amaewhule, Manager at the School while congratulating winners and all participants, as well as their parents on the occasion, declared February 2021 as the date for the next Eminentville Festival of Sports.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: