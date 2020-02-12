Kindly Share This Story:

Ronaldo Nazario has admitted that he never wanted to leave Barcelona when his contract expired in 1997.

Ronaldo joined Inter upon leaving the Camp Nou before moving on to play for Real Madrid.”I was about to sign my contract extension after the end of the season and then went to Brazil on holiday,” Ronaldo told DAZN.

“Then they called me five days later to tell me that the extension couldn’t happen.”It was never my call, I wanted to stay. If the club didn’t value me the way they should have, it wasn’t my decision.”I would’ve loved to stay, but as I say, it wasn’t my call.

“Five years later, Ronaldo was back in Spain as he became one of the Galactico signings at Real Madrid.”I joined Real Madrid because I just wanted to play there,” he said.”My dream was to play for Real Madrid one day and I fought hard so that it could happen.

“Roberto Carlos was with me in the national team and he was always telling me what Real Madrid meant for everyone.”That left a very good impression and after some years I wanted to see it with my own eyes.

“The truth is it is a bigger club than he was telling me!”There’s a big expectation every time and also a lot of pressure because we always have the world’s best players.”I loved to know that I could make Real Madrid an even bigger club.

“There were many expectations about Los Galacticos and in the end, we delivered a good show, we were a winning group who changed the way business was handled in the world of football.”Since our group appeared every team started generating more money, they sold their players in a better way and it was a big change that created a new era for football.”

