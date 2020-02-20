Rodri breaks Premier League passing record in Manchester City’s win against West Ham

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners over West Ham on Wednesday evening, as the Citizens managed to mute the discussion over their Financial Fair Play sanction and Champions League ban for 90 minutes.

They dominated possession, passed West Ham off the park and forced the Hammers deeper and deeper into their own half as the game progressed.

It was a vintage City display, demonstrating just what Pep Guardiola’s men are capable of when they’re in the mood.

​West Ham, meanwhile, mustered 22% possession and a grand total of zero shots on target.

It was a vintage West Ham display, demonstrating just what David Moyes’ men are capable of when they’re in the mood.

Rodri and ​Kevin De Bruyne struck either side of half-time to condemn the Hammers to their 14th defeat of a bleak campaign, and the two-goal scorers were instrumental in the heart of the ​City midfield.

De Bruyne turned in a man of the match performance, while midfield partner Rodri sent Premier League passing records tumbling.

According to OptaJoe, Rodri attempted 188 passes during the game – a ​Premier League record since detailed collection began in 2003/04. 178 of those passes found their target, which is another Premier League record in itself.

The entire West Ham team completed 169 passes. Rodri single-handedly passed West Ham off the park.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Hammers fans though, with the improvement the side are making under David Moyes more and more evident week by week.

During their 2-0 loss at home Liverpool at the end of January, West Ham saw just 21% of the ball. On Wednesday at the Etihad, West Ham’s possession had rocketed up to 22%.

Progress is progress, and with the Hammers now facing trips to Anfield, the Emirates and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the course of the next month, West Ham fans should cling to whatever silver lining they can get their hands on.

