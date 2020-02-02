RMAFC: Pay rise for political office holders insensitive — Coalition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor

The coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to discontinue the move for a pay rise for politicians.

COSEYL President-General, Goodluck Ibem, said the move was outrageous, insensitive and inimical to economic growth because of the burden it would place on Nigeria.

He said, “The planned pay rise by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for political office holders in the country even when they are adjudged the highest salary earners in the world will cripple our economy.

“Such a move will lead Nigeria into a serious economic downturn that it may not come out from because politicians will never get tired of taking more money even from the common purse at will.

“At a time government finds it difficult to pay workers who deserve a better minimum wage, talking about increasing the salaries of political office holders is immoral”.

Ibem said that increasing political office holders pay will increase thuggery, killings, bickering and all sorts of violent crimes in political circles especially during elections”.

He also said that the move had the tendency to demoralize workers working hard to generate income for the country.

According to him, the RMAFC should think of increasing productivity and patriotism among Nigerian workers by slashing the salaries and allowances of political officeholders.

“Political office holders put in a small labour and go home with jumbo pay. For that reason, holding political offices should be a part-time job.

“Those aspiring to occupy the political office should be gainfully employed somewhere and political office they are contesting for should just be a part-time job”.

According to him, more money in the hands of few persons in power is destructive especially to the economy as it would widen the poor-rich gap.

He said the increase if done might fuel insecurity and crime as youths with poor parents or low-income families may resort to crime as a means of filling their needs.

He said it is disheartening to see a political office holder collecting up to 16 allowances, as it is applicable to NASS members, only to pocket them for personal use instead of affecting the lives of their electorate.

“We, therefore, call on the RMAFC to bring down the money paid to our political office holders to really reflect the realities on the ground.”

Vanguard

