By Ameh Samuel

Kogi State university student union government has cried out to the state government, governor Yahaya Adoza Bello to revoke the suspension placed on the university vice-chancellor Prof M.S. Abdulkardir

The vice-chancellor Prof M.S. Abdulkadir was suspended alongside the rector of Kogi state polytechnic Muhammed Atureta by the state government on the tenth of this month for insubordination, as confirmed by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo.

The student union government led by comrade Muhammed Hadi Idris, cried out to the state government that the suspension of the VC does not consolidate the relentless efforts of the state government in seeing excellence in all sectors of his administration.

The union acclaim that, the vice-chancellor has done wonderfully well in recent times with a lot of completed and ongoing projects to refurbish the environment, structure, and image of the state university. According to the union president, he stated that “we were most bewildered when we heard of the state government decision to suspend the most outstanding Vice-Chancellor of the University in recent times”

He stated that, despite the fact that the university has enjoyed an unprecedented academic calendar, payment of bursary to students amidst other outstanding benefits, this action will not commensurate the good deeds of the vice-chancellor.

He further asserts that “To displace the vice-chancellor from his office at this crucial time would lead to the academic brouhaha. We are pleading that measures be taken to restore the suspended vice-chancellor to his seat in order that the administrative sector of the school continues to run smoothly as it has always been.

We plead, on behalf of our beloved Vice-Chancellor, who has been a mentor and a father to many of us”.

“It is only less than a week since the disciplinary action began but we can already perceive the fears and doubt clouding the minds of the students and staff in the prospect of continued growth and development of the institution”.

The union, however, plead to the state government to kindly grant their request as they pledge their continued loyalty and faith in the Yahaya Bello led administration.

vanguard

