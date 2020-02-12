Rev. Jesse Jackson, others join calls against water privatisation in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson has joined rights activists in Nigeria to urge Lagos State government to “abandon its efforts at water privatisation and listen to the voices of the people, who are demanding a public water system with the investment needed to work for all Lagosians.”

He was one of the signatories to a letter by Dr. Ron Daniels, President, Institute of the Black World, IBW, 21st Century, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The letter was read by Daniels via video conferencing at a briefing by Our Water Our Rights Coalition, said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Lagos and our sisters and brothers on the African continent, as we collectively struggle together to achieve the universal human right to clean, safe drinking water.”

ERA

Also speaking at the briefing, Akinbode Oluwafemi, Deputy Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action, Friends of the Earth, ERA/FoEN (convener of the coalition), said nearly eight months into the life of the Sanwo-Olu administration, demands by the Our Water Our Right Coalition for a blue print on how to resolve the water crisis and recommendations on real solutions, have not elicited any response.

Oluwafemi said the coalition is demanding that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration reject all forms of water privatisation and commodification.

He urged Lagos government to fully uphold the human right to water as an obligation of the government, representing the people; integrate broad public participation in developing plans to achieve universal access to clean water, and build the political will to prioritise water for the people that will lead to a comprehensive plan that invests in the water infrastructure necessary to provide universal water access, among others.

He added: “Our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora,, who know and currently grapple with the impacts of water privatisation, know what lies ahead and have lent their voices to ours.”

IBW

In the letter to Sanwo-Olu, dated February 4, IBW said: “While our struggles are distinct, they are connected. From the man-made water crisis and suspension of democracy in Flint, Michigan, the disastrous neglect of the antiquated water system in Newark, New Jersey, to the profit, greed-driven privatisation of water in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, unaffordable rates and water shutoffs in Baltimore, Maryland, Detroit, Michigan, and other cities across the country, to the diseases harming residents in rural areas because of leaking, corroded septic tanks, Black people have borne the brunt of water injustice in the U.S.

“We must redouble efforts to demand that water is a human right in the U.S. and globally.

“At a recent roundtable discussion on water as a human right with African-American leaders in Washington, D.C., we learned about the calculated strategy of multinational corporations to profit from the privatisation of water systems in Africa.

“Nigeria has emerged as the epicentre of this insidious effort. Because of our racial, cultural and historical relationships with the people of Africa, we have a strong commitment to standing in solidarity with the Our Water, Our Rights Coalition in Nigeria.

“As the people of Lagos, the largest city in Africa, face the ongoing threat of water privatisation, the Our Water Our Rights Coalition is a symbol of the power of people coming together and fighting for a water system that serves their communities instead of corporate interests.

“We have requested that Congressional Black Caucus of the U.S. Congress use its full influence to bring attention to the demands of the Our Water Our Rights Coalition in Nigeria and other community-based grassroots campaigns across the continent.

“We will defend the right for people to have clean and safe drinking water as a fundamental human right.”

Signatories

Besides Rev. Jackson, President, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, other signatories to the letter are Hilary Shelton, Senior Vice-President for Advocacy and Director on NAACP, Washington Bureau; Ebonie Riley, National Action Network, Bureau Chief, Washington; Barbara Arnwine, President, Transformative Justice Coalition; Dr. E. Faye Williams, President, National Congress of Black Women.

Others are Clint Odom, Executive Director, National Urban League, Washington Bureau; Rev. Terrence Melvin, President, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists; Melanie Campbell, President, National Coalition for Black Civic Participation; Dr. Annelle Primm, All Healers Mental Health Alliance; Nkechi Taifa, President, The Taifa Group; Ronnie Galvin, Vice-President for Racial Equity and Democracy Economy, Democracy Collaborative; Dr. Seth Hunter, Director of Black Led Organising and Power Building, Community Change; Pastor Michael McBride, Director of Urban Strategies and Live Free Initiative, Faith in Action.

The rest are Mel Foote, President, Constituency for Africa; Nayyirah Shariff, Executive Director, Flint Rising; and Milton Allimadi and Imam Talib Abdur-Rashid, Conveners, Pan African Unity Dialogue, Crises in Africa Task Force.

