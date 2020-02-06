RESTRUCTURING: Afe Babalola, Soyinka, others to speak at VOR lecture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

To address the needs for Government to shift focus from traditional economy to building a knowledge-based economy, eminent Nigerian Scholars, Social Entrepreneurs, Stakeholders in Education, Research and Innovations Industry will on February 19th 2020 converge at the VOR Lecture scheduled to hold at Muson in Lagos.

Eminent Nigerians expected to brainstorm on the issue includes : Aare Afe Babalola, Professor Wole Soyinka, Omobola Johnson, Fabunmi, Ibidapo-Obe, among others.

In a statement by Chief Olufemi Kufo, the keynote address will be delivered by Professor James Fabunmi, the Chief Executive Officer of American Heritage Defense Corporation, United States of America, while a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe will lead the Panel of Discussants which include former Nigerian Minister of Communications Technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson, ex-Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Ogun State, Professor Kayode Makinde and a renowned Social Entrepreneur, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji.

“While we consistently push toward a restructured Nigeria, we need to let the government and relevant stakeholders understand that this is the era of ideas, innovations, creativity and digital communications therefore, there’s need to fund research and innovations in this country if not, danger looms.

“We are putting this together to free up the creative energies of the younger generation and domesticate accountability. We want a Nigeria where people, through innovations, can creatively compete with global economies against the current trend of consuming without building,” Kufo said.

