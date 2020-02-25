Reps urge FG to appoint FCC chairman, commissioners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – House of Representative on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to constitute full membership of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The House said that the commission has been without membership since 2018, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately appoint the commissioners.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Rep Ossai Nicolas Ossai, (PDP, Delta) under matters of urgent public importance at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Ossai urged the federal government to appoint 27 more commissioners that would handle constitutional responsibility of the commission.

He said that the reduction was against the principle of fairness, equity and justice, saying it was affecting the development of Nigeria as a country.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on federal character commission to investigate the conduct of the commission.

The committee will also determine if there were actions so far taken that had breached the constitutional mandate of the commission, and to ensure compliance.

