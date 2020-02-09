Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

A member of House of Representatives representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South of Kwara state at the National assembly, Hon. Abdukganiyu Cook Olododo at the weekend tasked government at all levels to embark on strategic policies that would proactively develop Nigerian youths positively and discourage them from being involved in the rampant cases of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism among others in the country.

Also read:

Olododo noted that this became necessary and urgent because youths are the leaders of tomorrow and therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure their future with good policies.

The lawmaker disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin on the sideline of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award award bestowed on him by the African Youths Parliament

According to him, “it is high time government at all levels put in place policies that would change the lives of our youths for better. It’s possible, it’s just about tuning our minds to it and that is why I’m appealing to stakeholders particularly government at all levels to evolve policies that would positively engage the youths, and take them away from the current crisis of kidnapping, banditry and so on disturbing us at this period..We also need to secure our future in this country and that is our youths.”

He stressed that “the current reported cases of social vices among the youths like drug addicts, banditry, kidnapping, raping, internet frauds, prostitution among others are not good for image for the country.”

Olododo, a former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State Government(SSG) advised the youths in the country and African youths, in general, to enlighten their groups that, the only lasting solution to youth unemployment is for the youths to start learning how to be self-employed instead of looking for white-collar jobs.

He noted that the government alone cannot be the employer of all unemployed youths adding that, they should start learning some skills and trades that can sustain them while looking for white-collar jobs.

He opined that this will definitely reduce the issue of thuggery, drug addiction, depression-induced suicide, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are common among the youths these days.

He charged leaders and politicians to start teaching youths how to fish rather than giving them fish all the time.

Olododo, however, used the occasion to commend the African Youths Parliament for the award, assuring them that it would go a long way to motivate him more for the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of his constituents.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the African Youths Parliament, Hon. Babatunde Bankole said that the award was bestowed on Hon. Olododo for his sterling achievements and developmental drives over the years.

He, however, said that the leadership of the African Youth Parliament was impressed with scintillating track records of Hon. Olododo as a former council chairman, former commissioner, former Chief of Staff and former Secretary to the Kwara State Government through which he empowered thousands of youths and touched many lives positively.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: