Reps push for establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal government to upgrade the Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Borno State to a Federal Polytechnic.

A Bill for an Act to establish the same, as sponsored by Rep. Satomi Alhaji Ahmed, was read for the second time in the House, last week.

The sponsor said the Bill seeks to “upgrade the Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri to a Federal Polytechnic for the purpose of ensuring access to tertiary education in the country”.

Hon. Satomi, at a press briefing in Abuja, submitted that “The polytechnic shall be to encourage the advancement of Lear and to hold out all persons without distinction of race, Creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring a higher liberal education”.

The Federal Polytechnic is also expected to “provide technical courses of instruction and other facilities, for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as equipped to benefit from them”.

The polytechnic when established, is expected to have powers to “establish such campuses, departments, institutes, schools, extra-mural departments, and another teaching and research units within the Polytechnic as may, from time to time, seem necessary or desirable, subject to the approval of the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE”.

He added that the “Institute Chief Lectureships, readership and associated Chief Lectureships, Lectureships and other posts and offices and to make appointments thereto”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: