Reps PDP caucus supports review of presidential, guber judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus has supported calls by the party’s hierarchy for the review of the Supreme Court judgement on the presidential election and four governorship polls.

Caucus Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda made the caucus position known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Apart from the presidential election, the governorship polls the House caucus wants the Apex court to revisit are those of Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Osun states.

Declaring its support for the party’s demand for the review of the Supreme Court rulings, the caucus said it predicated its action on the request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) asking the Supreme Court to review its judgement on the Bayelsa governorship election.

“We take cognizance of the fact that some Supreme Court justices and indeed, other judges, as well as judicial officers, have in the past suffered assaults, both formally and informally under the supervision of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“Cognizant of the fact the Supreme Court infallibility is hinged on it’s finality, and not because it’s personnel (justices) are infallible, we reaffirm our faith and confidence in the judiciary, particularly, the Supreme Court which is still the only hope of the common man.

“Consequently, we express our unalloyed support for the leadership of our great party, the PDP, and hereby call for a review by the Supreme Court of all its earlier judgements,” the caucus declared.

