Report reveals Haaland performed U-turn on Man United transfer

Erling Haaland told Manchester United of his ‘desire’ to join the club before performing a U-turn to sign for Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for attacking reinforcements in January initially began with Haaland, with the ex-RB Salzburg man becoming Europe’s hottest property after netting 28 times in 22 games for the Austrian side.

The fascinating transfer saga pulled this way and that, with reports surfacing each day that a move was nearing, only for Borussia Dortmund to sweep in just days before the window closed.

The 19-year-old’s sensational form has continued despite the step up in level; the player already having scored 11 goals for his new side in his first seven matches, including a breathtaking double on Tuesday night as he made his debut for Dortmund in the Champions League in the last-16 clash against PSG.

However, it could all have been a very different story for Man Utd, with their frustrations even more prevalent after a report claimed the striker had initially told the Red Devils he intended to sign for them.

The Athletic report that Haaland made a U-turn having spoken directly to senior officials at Old Trafford, including Solskjaer who he had previously worked with at Molde.

They wrote: “The Athletic has been told that Haaland informed Solskjaer and Ed Woodward of his desire to join United when the pair flew to Salzburg on December 13.

“But ultimately the striker changed his mind and signed for the German club.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

