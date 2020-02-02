Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has faulted the banning of commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, keke, and others in Lagos.

He asked the Lagos state government if it was not aware of Boko Haram recruitment, noting that Lagos should expect surge in terrorism and insecurity.

Recall that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in January 27 banned the activities of commercial motorcycles, Keke Napepe, GOKADA, OPAY, others in the below LGAs and LCDAs:

Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.

Others are Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

The reason given by the state was to secure lives and properties of Lagosians.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as of date”, said Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

But reacting against its implementation, the outspoken Reno averred, “We are already the world headquarters for extreme poverty, and you ban commercial motorcyclist?

“What do you expect the over one million motorcyclist to do? What about their dependents. You render them unemployed, meanwhile Boko Haram is employing.

“You do this type of thing gradually. As you are gradually doing it, you are also gradually creating alternative means of livelihood.

“It is not rocket science to predict what is going to happen. You don’t have to be a prophet. Expect a surge in terrorism and insecurity in Lagos in particular, and Nigeria in general “Where there is no vision, the people perish”-Proverbs 29:18”.

