What do you make of the ruling by the Federal High Court declaring the RUGA policy of the Federal Government illegal and unconstitutional?

The ruling stands for the truth and the law. We are happy that our judges are brave enough to say the truth on what should happen in this country, especially on issues that concern the common people. This is what we have been canvassing all the time.

The Benue ethnic leaders had, from the onset, kicked against the RUGA policy. What prompted that position despite efforts by the Federal Government to convince everyone that it was meant for the good of all Nigerians?

The policy was firstly against the Constitution, it was also against the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 of Benue State. To us, it was also a ploy to take away the land that belongs to the people and give same to a selected group being the herdsmen from across the world. That is why we vehemently kicked against it.

So what do you think could be the implication of that judgement?

The implication is that the Federal Government should abide by the law and lead by example. The fact of the matter is that the RUGA plan is now dead and buried.

Are you tying your position on the said judgement to the fact that the Federal Government will now let RUGA go and not appeal the judgement?

Though the Federal Government has the right to appeal the judgement, it is a constitutional right that everyone enjoys, but it will be an exercise in futility and they know it.

Why are you sounding so confident?

The policy firstly is against the Constitution, secondly it is against the grazing law of Benue and it is against the law of natural justice, equity and good conscience. Our people are farmers and they depend on that. They eke out their livelihood from the soil and, suddenly, you want to come and take the land and give same to other people like it happened in South Africa, Zimbabwe and others. It is an army of conquest. You conquer the people and take away the little that was given to them by God and give same to other people. It will never work in a modern day world. You cannot suppress the people to that level.

The fear at the moment is that herdsmen may begin to force their way into Benue in defiance of the extant grazing law?

We heard they are already moving into the rural communities of the state to graze their cattle without regard for our law which stipulates ranching. It is unfortunate and we fear that we might have a big crisis in our hands because these are people who would do anything to have their way and it portends danger. We are tired of the killings and sacking of our communities, that is why the people themselves came up with the grazing law; so we expect that the law ought to be respected. That law came into force before the Federal Government even mooted the RUGA policy which has been nullified by the court. We expect that animal husbandry in Benue should be guided by the principles enshrined in the law which is obviously a win-win for farmers and herders alike.

Miyetti Allah is asking that the Benue grazing law be reviewed. But since the law came from the people, are you prepared to yield to their demand?

Our law was made to protect the interest of Benue farmers and herders alike. How can anyone suggest that the law be reviewed? It was a law that was made by the people themselves. It is beyond an individual. Even the governor of Benue cannot do it because it is not his law. He only assented to what the people gave him and did not betray them. And the clear message is that if anyone dares to go against the law, he or she will face the wrath of the people of Benue, and you know what that means. So they (Miyetti Allah) are asking for the impossible. It is not negotiable. We do not want any review of the grazing law in Benue.

The insinuation is that Benue is carrying a huge IDP burden and the state’s economy is in shambles as a result of the herdsmen crisis. How true can that be?

It is a point of fact, if you go to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps, I’m sure you must have been to some of them, you must have seen clearly what is called man’s inhumanity to man. The people who are supposed to be in their farms are now living in IDP camps, close to 500,000 of them and the Federal Government does not think Benue deserves special attention.

The people are suffering, Benue’s economy is down, the people hardly get food to eat; hospitals, schools and social amenities destroyed. Even the promise by the Federal Government to come in to help the people has not been fulfilled closed to two years after. We know that our people are going through harrowing experience because of the pains armed herdsmen inflicted on us. But one thing keeps us going, we are certain that in the short term our people will suffer, but in the long term we are hopeful that something will happen.

Are you attributing the downturn in the economy of Benue to the crisis?

There is no gainsaying that the herdsmen crisis has destroyed the economy of Benue. Apart from that, you know that the economy is driven by the public and private sectors. And the crisis has completely destroyed the private sector component.

It lies with the Federal Government to make sure that the private sector in Benue continues to exist and the people are allowed to farm because the mainstay of the economy of the state is farming and farm produce. We produce large quantities of food and cash crops. Other states may be into animal husbandry. Some are into the production of various goods and services, but in Benue it is agriculture but the people are unsettled, they are being chased around and they cannot go to their farms without being killed and so on.

So the economy will obviously go down. The state government is overwhelmed and the Federal Government must urgently do something in order to keep the economy of the state afloat because the burden of close to 500,000 IDPs is enough to cripple the economy of an agrarian state like Benue since these displaced people can no longer be involved in farming activities which is a big blow to the rich agricultural value chain of Benue.

The fact is that as long as the economy of Benue is down and the people cannot produce food crop that is taken to other parts of the country for huge returns, there is no way Nigeria will make the expected progress, especially in the area of food production, because Benue is pivotal to food security in this country.

Why are the IDPs still in camps?

The major reason they are in camp is because of security. The Federal Government has taken a very good step by launching the joint security operation code named Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, in Benue to ensure the return of peace. They were doing a lot and they are still doing very well.

But we were shocked to hear that the Federal Government wanted to pull the operation out. That was the reason we appealed to the Federal Government to allow the operation to continue. And as long as they remain with us, they will do better so that farmers can go back to their ancestral homes and start production of food and cash crops which will improve the economy of the state and by extension the economy of the country. But for now, the IDPs cannot go back home completely because they are scared as their safety is not yet fully guaranteed.

In fact, armed herdsmen are still killing people in some of the communities and the herders have started moving in droves into Benue communities in defiance of the grazing law and you know what that means. They are obviously prepared to come after anyone who tries to stop them. That is why we need more security now in the state and the OPWS should remain and, if possible, improved upon so that our displaced people will have enough security guarantee to go back to their ancestral homes. You will also recall that Vice President Osinbajo at a time visited these IDPs and pledged that the Federal Government will make available N10billion to states affected by the herdsmen crisis to enable them rebuild the destroyed communities. As meager as that money is, it has not yet been released to enable the people rebuild their communities and homes. No kobo has been sent for that purpose and one begins to wonder why this is happening to our people.

What have you done to impress on the Federal Government the import of having the money released?

We have continued to appeal to the Federal Government and we have written letters anyway. We have also made use of all the channels available to us to remind them that the promise is still unfulfilled. It is a promise made to the common people who faced life-threatening crisis in Benue and other parts of the country and the earlier it is fulfilled the better for the beneficiaries who are languishing in IDP camps.

The story making the rounds is that some traditional rulers in a particular section of the state take money from herdsmen in order to allow them entry into their communities to graze in defiance of the subsisting grazing law. Are you aware of that development?

I do not have information on that issue, but if anyone has done it, it is really bad. It is blood money that they are collecting. They will surely reap the reward of their evil acts. I am also advising anyone involved to desist because they are inviting the wrath of God and the people.

