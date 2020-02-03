Breaking News
REMINDER: ”AIDS has no cure”

NACA trains 122 HIV vulnerable persons to reduce new infectionsMr Abdulkadiri Ibrahim, President, Network of People living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) on Monday reiterated that HIV/AIDS had no known cure in sight.

Ibrahim told newsmen in Abuja that it was wrong for some religious bodies, herbalists and spiritualists to deceive people with lies of cure.

He urged the people living with HIV/AIDS to disregard such claims which were utterly based on falsehood.

“AIDS has no cure, anybody telling you to the contrary is just lie,” Ibrahim said.

The president cautioned against carelessness and risky behaviors, adding that only regular intake of Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) in compliance medical prescription was key to achieving viral load.

According to him, as long as one continues to take his or her drugs timely, there is tendency that he or she will live a healthy and longer life.

Ibrahim, however, called for more awareness creation and sensitization on facts and management of HIV/AIDS, which he said was the way forward.

He commended the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) over the campaign against the scourge, stressing that effective collaboration among stakeholders was imperative to achieve a HIV free society.

