Remains of Kobe Bryant, daughter returned to family 

Kindly Share This Story:

The bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were released to their family members by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, a week after their helicopter went down killing both and seven others in California.

The remains of the 41-year-old NBA legend and his daughter, who perished when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, on January 26, were returned after confirmation of their identity and a cause of death was determined by investigators, a spokeswoman for the office told DailyMail.com

The remains of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and passengers Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, also have been released, the spokeswoman confirmed.

Passengers John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their daughter Alyssa, 14, are ready to be released but have not yet been picked up by family members, according to the coroner’s office.

John Altobelli, had been a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, and Chester a girls’ basketball coach at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: