Remain united in APC, ex-Gov Yari advises party members

Former Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari ofYari has advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and shun any act of discrimination and differences among party members.

He spoke in Talata-Marafa, Zamfara, where some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Maradun Local Government of the state defected to APC.

Receiving the defecting party members during the state APC stakeholders’ meeting, Yari thanked them for joining the party, describing the action as ”an encouragement for the struggle to keep the APC alive in the state.

”Although APC is the strongest political party in the state, we consider this development as additional strength to our great party.

”We must work together for the development of the party in the state”.

Earlier, the leader of the defecting party members, Alhaji Bala Muhammad, said that they defected to APC with Alhaji Aminu Jaji who was their mentor and a former APC governorship aspirant in the state.

”We joined APC considering various developmental projects executed in our home town, Maradun, during former governor Yari’s administration in the state,” Muhammad said.

The state chairman of APC, Alhaji Lawal Liman, recalled the recent reconciliation move with some aggrieved members and the defection of the former PDP governorship aspirant, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu-Bakauye to the party, as good development.

Liman called on members of the party in the state to be law-abiding and to always encourage party leadership to sustain peace and unity in the party.

