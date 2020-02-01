Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Rema is hale and hearty― Manager

On 9:26 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
  • Rema is hale and healthy ― Rema's manager

By Sylvester Kwentua

“Rema is hale and healthy!” Those were the words of the manager of Mavin records musician, Rema. The manager whose name is Sean, was responding to questions via WhatsApp chat with this reporter.

“Death is not something one can hide! Some hackers got access to his official account and spread the rumour. He is hale and healthy, he is fine. We don’t want to blow this out of proportion” he said.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Singer, Rema makes Obama’s summer playlist

Around midday on Saturday, the Internet became agog with news that Rema was dead. However, some hours later, stories started making rounds that Rema had resurrected from the dead; adding another twist to the story

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!