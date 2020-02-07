Rejig security architecture now, Chief Imam of Lagos tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

..Urges State, LG to assist FG

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take drastic measures towards curbing the spate of insecurity in the country, advising that if rejigging the nation’s security architecture will bring respite to the country, it should be considered in the interest of the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, Sheikh Abou-Nolla stated that the state and local governments should also put in place measures to secure lives and property in their areas.

“The spate of crimes in the country is worrisome. There is need for concerted efforts to urgently address the ugly situation. We need to take drastic measures against this worrisome development so that wen don’t become a Banana republic.

“Government at all levels must be alive to their responsibilities. The insecurity is becoming alarming. Everyday, we read about kidnapping, killing, robbery, among others in the national dailies. We cannot continue like this if we still want to be respected among the comity of nations.

“We should not allow the infinitesimal evil-minded people among us to destroy the country’s image.

“As the custodian of authority, government must rise to the challenge. Security of lives and property being their primary responsibility must not be left in the hands of individuals or a group of people under whatever guise.

“If rejigging the nation’s security architecture is what will bring respite to the country, we should give it a trial.

The state and local governments must assist the federal government by taking the bull by its horn to secure their domains.

We should not allow the dissidents in our communities to determine the fate of millions of Nigerians working hard to develop the country.

He also urged religious leaders to avoid inflammatory statements that will heat up the polity but should work with government to expose the criminal elements in the society.

“Religious leaders should avoid heating up the polity and work hand-in-hand with the government to expose crime perpetrators. Our utterances in the sacred places must be that which will unite the country and not inciting one against another,” he said.

