The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has described the de-radicalisation, empowerment and rehabilitation of Boko Haram suspects as troubling and suspicious.

Samson Ayokunle, CAN President, said this at briefing in Abuja to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction, noting that it is shameful that despite Nigeria’s military forces, killings in the country have not let up.

His words: “The setting free of so-called ex-Boko Haram terrorists under de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, empowerment of the arrested terrorists by the federal government is rather troubling and suspicious,” he said.

“What is the guarantee that the freed ex-terrorists would not return to Sambisa forest and pick up their arms against innocent Nigerians?”

Represented by Caleb Ahima, CAN Vice President, Ayokunle said: “The development is a shame and there is a cloud of confusion that hangs over the nation and the people that are governing this nation are not doing the right thing.

“We are sure of one thing: we cannot doubt that the government knows what is happening. Looking at the fact that we are a nation, we have the Air Force, Navy and soldiers. We have the weapons, but what is happening in this nation?

“We call on the Federal Government again that we are getting to a point of anarchy. We have every reason to be suspicious and to speak passionately to the government again that Christians in this nation are Nigerians and must not be killed.

“We want the world to know the evil that is happening in the country under the watch of this government. More blood is being shed. The killing is religious. Boko Haram sect wants to establish an Islamic state. We must stop these killings.”

He asked Buhari to fulfill his promise of securing the release of those held in Boko Haram captivity, adding that it is painful that the government has not deemed it fit to secure Sharibu’s freedom.

Vanguard

